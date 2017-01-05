Reports from Cuba: Christmas for rich people and for poor people
Two trucks with trailers, full of reddish-brown earth, park in a narrow street, next to the agricultural market in Monaco, a neighbourhood thirty minutes from the centre of Havana. Four men with teeshirts and dirty overalls lug sacks of yucas and sweet potatoes, and boxes of tomatoes to a store with a door made of metal bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|4 hr
|Cherokiito pingu
|25
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|6 hr
|Fresh4226
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC