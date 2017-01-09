Reports from Cuba: Castro II's island is adrift

Cubanet, Miriam Celaya, Havana, 5 January 2017 - It is well known that for almost six decades we Cubans have not had a real government program, unless the old "five-year plans" are defined as such. These were programs Castro I copied from the USSR in order to plan and control Cuba's socialist economic development, and applied without the least success in Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.