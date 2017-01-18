Reports from Cuba: Belkis Cantillo Launches a New Fight From Santiago De Cuba
With her home raided on several occasions , a daughter about to give her her first granddaughter and the foundation of the new Dignity Movement, the life of this woman is a whirlwind. A resident of Palmarito del Cauto, Santiago de Cuba, the activist is looking forward to better days for Cuba, but she is not ready to fold her arms to wait for them.
