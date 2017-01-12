Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Sen. Ted...

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Sen. Ted Cruz on yesterday's arrest of Dr. Oscar Biscet in Cuba

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen issued a joint statement following the detainment of prominent Cuban dissident Dr. A'scar Elias Biscet: "It's appalling that the Castro dictatorship continues to show its true colors, regardless of the romanticizing effort undertaken by the White House, by temporarily detaining Dr. Oscar Elias Biscet, a pro-democracy Cuban advocate and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The communist regime in Havana continues to harass, intimidate, and commit massive human rights abuses by imprisoning and even torturing Cubans who attempt to speak out for liberty, democracy, and justice.

Chicago, IL

