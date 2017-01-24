Reel Cubans; Real a activismoa Posted on Tue. Jan 24th, 2017
Philip Sugden, chairman of Bluffton University's art department, and his wife, Carole Elchert, professor of communications at the University of Findlay, traveled to Cuba in December 2015 to interview dissident artists for a film produced by Sugden and directed and written by Elchert.
