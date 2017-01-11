Rangers sign Cuban infielder La O

Rangers sign Cuban infielder La O

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

The Rangers have signed Cuban infielder Luis Y. La O to a Minor League contract, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. The Rangers have not confirmed or announced the signing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 4 hr Slinky8463 34
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 19 hr Josh Morgan 38
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC