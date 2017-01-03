Rachel Flowers in Cuba

Christian McBride, Terence Blanchard, Rachel Flowers, Arturo O'Farrill and the New York group Snarky Puppy were featured in the extensive billboard of Jazz Plaza 2016, held December 15-18 in Havana, Cuba. Accompanied by an already notable CV at the age of 22, young Rachel Flowers performed two very enthusiastically received solo piano recitals in the Abelardo Estorino Theater Hall of the Cuban Ministry of Culture and at Casa de Alba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keyboard Magazine.