Rachel Flowers in Cuba
Christian McBride, Terence Blanchard, Rachel Flowers, Arturo O'Farrill and the New York group Snarky Puppy were featured in the extensive billboard of Jazz Plaza 2016, held December 15-18 in Havana, Cuba. Accompanied by an already notable CV at the age of 22, young Rachel Flowers performed two very enthusiastically received solo piano recitals in the Abelardo Estorino Theater Hall of the Cuban Ministry of Culture and at Casa de Alba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keyboard Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Tue
|Orisha
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Dec 29
|Crusader
|21
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Dec 29
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC