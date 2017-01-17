Port Everglades to Explore Export Opportunities With Cuba
Port Everglades plans to sign an agreement with Cuba designed to generate job opportunities locally and revenue for both the port and its Caribbean counterpart, according to a letter by Port Director Steven Cernak inviting business leaders to the signing on Jan. 26. A delegation of Cuban government officials who are directly involved in promoting trade and investment will travel to Port Everglades for the invitation-only event. Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corp., Stonegate Bank of Pompano Beach and other South Florida companies are on the invitation list, said Glenn Wiltshire, deputy director of Port Everglades.
Read more at Transport Topics.
