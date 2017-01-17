Port Everglades to Explore Export Opp...

Port Everglades to Explore Export Opportunities With Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Port Everglades plans to sign an agreement with Cuba designed to generate job opportunities locally and revenue for both the port and its Caribbean counterpart, according to a letter by Port Director Steven Cernak inviting business leaders to the signing on Jan. 26. A delegation of Cuban government officials who are directly involved in promoting trade and investment will travel to Port Everglades for the invitation-only event. Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corp., Stonegate Bank of Pompano Beach and other South Florida companies are on the invitation list, said Glenn Wiltshire, deputy director of Port Everglades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 8 hr Ronald Ross 37
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 9 hr ASKING 11
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 13 hr Francis Drake 41
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC