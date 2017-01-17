Participates in Historic Meeting with Cuban Officials
Jan. 9, 2017 -- NABJ President Sarah Glover, NABJ Founder and Former NABJ President DeWayne Wickham and Global Journalism Task Force Co-Chair Rochelle Riley met with Ines Ford Fernandez, Ambassador for the Republic of Cuba Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the United States, in Havana, Cuba on Friday. "It is noteworthy that NABJ sits at the table with one of the highest ranking Cuban officials who's charged with U.S.-Cuba relations at this time of political change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NABJ.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sun
|Were just afraid
|37
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|29
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC