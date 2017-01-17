Participates in Historic Meeting with...

Participates in Historic Meeting with Cuban Officials

Jan. 9, 2017 -- NABJ President Sarah Glover, NABJ Founder and Former NABJ President DeWayne Wickham and Global Journalism Task Force Co-Chair Rochelle Riley met with Ines Ford Fernandez, Ambassador for the Republic of Cuba Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the United States, in Havana, Cuba on Friday. "It is noteworthy that NABJ sits at the table with one of the highest ranking Cuban officials who's charged with U.S.-Cuba relations at this time of political change.

