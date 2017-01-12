Oman receives 10 detainees released f...

Oman receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo: Ministry

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Oman announced on Monday that it had taken in 10 prisoners released by the United States from its Guantanamo Bay military prison, part of a push by outgoing President Barack Obama to shrink the inmate population before leaving office. Chain link fence and concertina wire surrounds a deserted guard tower within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 5 hr New Resident 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC