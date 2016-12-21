Old town of Varadero
Varadero is a peninsula with 20 km of extension, located in the province of Matanzas, in Cuba, a place known for beaches and resorts but far from the glimpses of the resorts situated to the east of the peninsula, lies the primitive core of the city situated in the central and eastern zone with its genuine Caribbean vibe that contrasts with the luxurious resorts, video ofrnthe old town of Varadero in:https://youtu.be/9QcOJVx0h70r
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|1 hr
|Orisha
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Dec 29
|Crusader
|21
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Dec 29
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC