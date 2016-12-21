Old town of Varadero

Old town of Varadero

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TrekEarth

Varadero is a peninsula with 20 km of extension, located in the province of Matanzas, in Cuba, a place known for beaches and resorts but far from the glimpses of the resorts situated to the east of the peninsula, lies the primitive core of the city situated in the central and eastern zone with its genuine Caribbean vibe that contrasts with the luxurious resorts, video ofrnthe old town of Varadero in:https://youtu.be/9QcOJVx0h70r

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... 1 hr Orisha 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Dec 29 Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC