Obama's Judas kiss to the Cuban people

Contrary to his stated goal of enabling them, by every measure, Obama's concessions to the apartheid dictatorship ruling Cuba failed to help the Cuban people. The inhumane callous sudden announcement of the end of the wet-foot, dry-foot policy after secret negotiations, leaving Cuban refugees stranded, after having disposed of all their worldly goods in Cuba is indicative of his contempt for the Cuban people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.