Obama's Judas kiss to the Cuban people
Contrary to his stated goal of enabling them, by every measure, Obama's concessions to the apartheid dictatorship ruling Cuba failed to help the Cuban people. The inhumane callous sudden announcement of the end of the wet-foot, dry-foot policy after secret negotiations, leaving Cuban refugees stranded, after having disposed of all their worldly goods in Cuba is indicative of his contempt for the Cuban people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|3 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|11 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|17 hr
|Francis Drake
|41
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC