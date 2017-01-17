Obamaa s betrayal of the Cuban people
I couldn't have imagined that President Obama could do any more harm to the Cuban people before he left office, but I was wrong. With only a week left in his presidency he announced that the long-standing policy of accepting Cubans that flee the Communist island of Cuba by sea - the policy known as "wet feet, dry feet" - would change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
