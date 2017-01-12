Obama making changes to Cuban immigration policy
President Barack Obama is ending a longstanding immigration policy that allows any Cuban who makes it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident, a senior administration official said Thursday. The repeal of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy is effective immediately, according the official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Flurtz304
|38
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|8 hr
|Were just afraid
|39
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|11 hr
|Were just afraid
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|Slinky8463
|34
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC