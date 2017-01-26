No Crocodile Tears for Cubans 'Left Behind' by Obama's Immigration Change
It would be nice if the Times and other U.S. media showed the same awareness, sympathy and concern for the Mexicans, Haitians, Central Americans and others who land on U.S. shores "after arduous journeys," who are regularly detained and deported, regardless of how extreme their situation in their home countries may be. Not to mention the many children who've wound up in prison-like detention centers or separated indefinitely from their families.
