New book on Chinese migration unveiled for celebration of Spring Festival in Cuba

A revealing description of the Chinese migration to the Americas is written in the book "Traces of the Chinese on this side of the Atlantic", which was presented here Sunday as part of the activities celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. At the Min Chih Tang society of Havana's Chinatown, dozens of people gathered to hear from the voices of the different authors of the new book, exploring peculiarities, characteristics and varied facets of the Chinese migration on this side of the world.

Chicago, IL

