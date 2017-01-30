Nearly 50 Ladies in White arrested in Cuba in another Sunday of violent repression
The massive machine of repression in Cuba currently financed in part by the stream of revenue generated by President Obama's unilateral concessions to the apartheid dictatorship continues its campaign of terror against the island's peaceful dissidents. Yesterday was another Sunday of violent repression in Cuba as nearly 50 Ladies in White were brutally arrested by Cuban State Security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Sun
|coyote505
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Sun
|WelbyMD
|38
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC