Nearly 50 Ladies in White arrested in Cuba in another Sunday of violent repression

The massive machine of repression in Cuba currently financed in part by the stream of revenue generated by President Obama's unilateral concessions to the apartheid dictatorship continues its campaign of terror against the island's peaceful dissidents. Yesterday was another Sunday of violent repression in Cuba as nearly 50 Ladies in White were brutally arrested by Cuban State Security.

