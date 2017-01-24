More than 60 Ladies in White violentl...

More than 60 Ladies in White violently arrested this past Sunday in Cuba

Obama may be officially gone, but his engagement and embrace of Cuba's brutally repressive apartheid dictatorship continues to bear its rancid fruit. This past Sunday, more than 60 Ladies in White were arrested by Castro State Security as they tried to attend church services and carry out their weekly peaceful protest march.

Chicago, IL

