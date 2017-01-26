Miami's Little Havana named a 'nation...

Miami's Little Havana named a 'national treasure'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Little Havana, the neighbourhood that is the heart and soul of Miami's Cuban diaspora, was named a US "national treasure" on Friday . A low rise apartment building is under construction on Jan 27, 2017, in the Little Havana neighbourhood in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) 7 hr bluestreak returns 20,094
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 20 hr WelbyMD 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC