Mexico sends 91 Cubans back after U.S. law change
Mexican authorities have repatriated 91 undocumented Cuban migrants to their country, the first to be returned after the United States eliminated the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that allowed any Cubans reaching U.S. soil to claim residency. The 91 Cubans were found in an illegal status on Mexican territory, according to a release by the National Institute of Migration on Friday.
