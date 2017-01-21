Mexico sends 91 Cubans back after U.S...

Mexico sends 91 Cubans back after U.S. law change

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Mexican authorities have repatriated 91 undocumented Cuban migrants to their country, the first to be returned after the United States eliminated the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that allowed any Cubans reaching U.S. soil to claim residency. The 91 Cubans were found in an illegal status on Mexican territory, according to a release by the National Institute of Migration on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 16 hr Tony Montana 15
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Thu Were just afraid 42
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Thu Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Wed Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC