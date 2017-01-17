Letter: Cuba's tourism rollercoaster: Lessons for Argyle Airport

Dear Sir: Cuba is the best Caribbean example why it was economically foolhardy to build an international airport at Argyle without either a surge or steady increase in tourists flying here, combined with firm guarantees from developers to build hospitality facilities in response to this upswing or continuous growth. This assertion flows from the observation that tourist activity in Cuba has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs based on fluctuating political and economic circumstances confronting inexorable external demand to visit a country with so many tourist attractions that it would take at three more essays to document even some of them.

