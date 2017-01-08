Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
Secretary of State John Kerry highlights LGBT rights in his exit memo to President Obama. Secretary of State John Kerry highlighted U.S. efforts to promote LGBT rights abroad in his exit memo to President Obama.
