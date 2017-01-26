Jury selection begins in Cuban ballpl...

Jury selection begins in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Jury selection is beginning in Miami federal court for a sports agent and an associate charged with illegally smuggling Cuban baseball players from the communist island to the U.S. Potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada , both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... 21 hr coyote505 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Sun WelbyMD 38
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Sun Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Sun Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Sun Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Sun Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Sun Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC