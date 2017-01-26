Jury selection begins in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case
Jury selection is beginning in Miami federal court for a sports agent and an associate charged with illegally smuggling Cuban baseball players from the communist island to the U.S. Potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada , both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.
