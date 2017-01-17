Jorge Mena reflects on life in Cuba, coming to the US, LDS conversion and the blessings of freedom
When news of Fidel Castro's death came last November , Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident Jorge Mena was overwhelmed by a rush of emotions. Mena was born in Cuba shortly before Castro came to power in 1959.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|8 hr
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|19 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|20 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
