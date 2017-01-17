Jorge Mena reflects on life in Cuba, ...

Jorge Mena reflects on life in Cuba, coming to the US, LDS conversion and the blessings of freedom

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

When news of Fidel Castro's death came last November , Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident Jorge Mena was overwhelmed by a rush of emotions. Mena was born in Cuba shortly before Castro came to power in 1959.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 8 hr Were just afraid 42
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... 19 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 20 hr DC Dave 13
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Wed Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC