Hollywood's Danny Glover Honors the Racist Che Guevara (who...

Hollywood's Danny Glover Honors the Racist Che Guevara with tribute at his gravesite in Cuba U.S. actor and political activist Danny Glover visited the central Cuban city of Santa Clara and paid tribute to Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara. Touring the museum and memorial dedicated to Che, Danny Glover told reporters he was greatly impressed with the life of the Heroic Guerrilla leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.