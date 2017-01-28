Grim death toll: Victims of Castro re...

Grim death toll: Victims of Castro regime repression in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

The Castro regime has a long history of killing off its opponents openly, and this is beyond dispute, even though Castronoids throughout the world continue to believe that the number of Cubans killed by their government is very small. But the Castro regime doesn't always execute its opponents through its corrupt judicial system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... 2 hr coyote505 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 9 hr WelbyMD 38
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... 9 hr Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... 9 hr Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated 10 hr Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... 10 hr Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... 10 hr Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC