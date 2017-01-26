Gov. Rick Scott's tweets lead ports to kill planned agreements with Cuba
In light of threatening tweets by Gov. Rick Scott , ports in Broward and Palm Beach counties have canceled plans to sign an agreement for cooperation with the National Port Administration of Cuba. But spokeswomen for both ports said planned meetings between the seven-member Cuban delegation and local trade and business officials would continue as scheduled.
