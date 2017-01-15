Give Me Future' Sundance Review: Major Lazer Rocks Havana

Sundance 2017: A celebration of the unifying power of art and music, this is that rarest of creations - the feel-good documentary It's no less true for being a clich: art has the power to bring people together. And that power is at the center of the joyous "Give Me Future," a film about electronic-dance wizards Major Lazer bringing their act to Havana, Cuba.

