Florida Governor To Defund Ports That Do Business With Cuban Dictatorship

Attendees hold portraits of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro and current President Raul Castro as they pay tribute to Fidel Castro at a massive rally at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins GOP Florida Gov. Rick Scott threatened Florida ports Wednesday, warning that doing business with Cuba's communist dictatorship could cost them state funding.

