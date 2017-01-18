Five dissidents arrested, homes ransa...

Five dissidents arrested, homes ransacked by Castro Ministry of Fear

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

On tuesday morning, 17 January, Castro regime agents invaded and ransacked the homes of two dissidents belonging to the Union Patriotica de Cuba / in Palmarito de Cauto, province of Santiago de Cuba. The dissidents, Yasmani Magana Diaz and Ruben Alvarado Reyes, were arrested by police and special forces of the Ministry of the Interior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 1 hr Were just afraid 42
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... 12 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 13 hr DC Dave 13
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 22 hr Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC