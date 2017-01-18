Five dissidents arrested, homes ransacked by Castro Ministry of Fear
On tuesday morning, 17 January, Castro regime agents invaded and ransacked the homes of two dissidents belonging to the Union Patriotica de Cuba / in Palmarito de Cauto, province of Santiago de Cuba. The dissidents, Yasmani Magana Diaz and Ruben Alvarado Reyes, were arrested by police and special forces of the Ministry of the Interior.
