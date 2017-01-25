First Cuba to US Cargo Shipment Arrives

A shipment of artisanal charcoal made its way from Cuba to Port Everglades aboard Crowley's container ship K Storm, marking the first truly commercial shipment from a Cuban cooperative to a private U.S. business since the U.S.-Cuba trade embargo was imposed more than 50 years ago. Crowley was the first U.S. carrier to obtain a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide regularly scheduled common carrier services for licensed cargo from the U.S. to Cuba.

