First Cuba to US Cargo Shipment Arrives
A shipment of artisanal charcoal made its way from Cuba to Port Everglades aboard Crowley's container ship K Storm, marking the first truly commercial shipment from a Cuban cooperative to a private U.S. business since the U.S.-Cuba trade embargo was imposed more than 50 years ago. Crowley was the first U.S. carrier to obtain a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide regularly scheduled common carrier services for licensed cargo from the U.S. to Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC