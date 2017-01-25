First Cuba to US Cargo Shipment Arrives

First Cuba to US Cargo Shipment Arrives

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

A shipment of artisanal charcoal made its way from Cuba to Port Everglades aboard Crowley's container ship K Storm, marking the first truly commercial shipment from a Cuban cooperative to a private U.S. business since the U.S.-Cuba trade embargo was imposed more than 50 years ago. Crowley was the first U.S. carrier to obtain a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide regularly scheduled common carrier services for licensed cargo from the U.S. to Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC