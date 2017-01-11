'Final plea' to Obama to close Guanta...

'Final plea' to Obama to close Guantanamo

Read more: Ekklesia Daily News

On the eve of the 15th anniversary of the first detainees arriving at the detention facility at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Amnesty International warned that the fate of the remaining detainees must not be left in the hands of the incoming president, Donald Trump. There are 55 people still held at Guantanamo, 45 of them detained without charge or trial.

