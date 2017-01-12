Edna Manley College - continues regio...

Edna Manley College - continues regional thrust

A key aspect of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts' annual staff development conference in recent years has been about upgrading the college from its already exalted status as the premier arts-training institution in the anglophone Caribbean to the regional school of the arts. This will mean not only an upgrading of the college's programmes and administration, but also a multimillion-dollar expansion of buildings into adjoining premises now occupied by the police's Transport and Repairs section.

