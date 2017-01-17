Earthquake rocks Fidel's Flintstone r...

Earthquake rocks Fidel's Flintstone rock mausoleum. Is Trump responsible?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

A moderate earthquake rocked Cuba Tuesday morning, according to reports. The quake struck about 50 miles away from the southeast coast, with tremors felt about 100 miles away from the epicenter in cities including Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, Palma Soriano and Bayamo, Earthquake Track reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 2 hr dave 10
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Mon New Resident 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC