Dissident Eduardo Cardet about to be sentenced to several years in prison
A Cuban prisoner of conscience who has not received as much press coverage as Danilo Maldonado deserves the world's attention. , national coordinator of the Christian Liberation Movement, will be tried and sentenced to three to five years in prison this week.
