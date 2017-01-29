Dissident Eduardo Cardet about to be ...

Dissident Eduardo Cardet about to be sentenced to several years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Babalu Blog

A Cuban prisoner of conscience who has not received as much press coverage as Danilo Maldonado deserves the world's attention. , national coordinator of the Christian Liberation Movement, will be tried and sentenced to three to five years in prison this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Sun coyote505 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Sun WelbyMD 38
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Sun Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Sun Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Sun Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Sun Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Sun Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC