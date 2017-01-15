Did Barack Obama give America a third world tint?
A polished lawyer and scholarly type; an American in every respect that matters, outgoing US president Barrack Obama's identity had two special features US President Barack Obama waves beside First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha while disembarking from 'Air Force One' upon arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday. Photo by EPA Virtually all the other great African-American figures trace their connection with Africa through the history of slavery, humiliation, extraordinary anguish, terrible sea journeys, slave markets and origins in African villages that are so distant in time that they are almost mythical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Thu
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC