Despite Cuba's first class healthcare...

Despite Cuba's first class healthcare system, malaria is sweeping through city of Cienfuegos

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

According to the media and Michael Moore , Cuba's healthcare system is the envy of the world. You will rarely come across a story on the apartheid Castro regime that does not include praise for their "universal healthcare" system that they say provides first-world healthcare to Cubans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 7 hr Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 8 hr Joe Lightcloud 32
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC