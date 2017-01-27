December bird survey locates 21 Cuban...

December bird survey locates 21 Cuban endemic species

The spectacular birds above and below were photographed by birders who traveled to Cuba with BirdWatching magazine in early December 2016. Guided by biologist Luis Diaz, curator of the National Museum of Natural History in Havana, and BirdWatching editor Chuck Hagner, the group recorded 150 species in all, including 21 of the island's endemic species and 19 species that are endemic to the West Indies.

