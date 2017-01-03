Cuba's Santeria priests forecast pros...

Cuba's Santeria priests forecast prosperity in New Year's prophesy

Priests from Cuba's Afro-Cuban religion forecast a prosperous 2017 in their New Year's prophecy and told Cubans to be hopeful despite the economic and diplomatic headwinds the Caribbean island-nation faces. Followers of the Yoruba religion listen to the recommendations based on their annual predictions for the New Year during a news conference in Havana, Cuba, January 3, 2017.



