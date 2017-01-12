Cuba's Raul Castro meets with U.S. Ch...

Cuba's Raul Castro meets with U.S. Chamber of Commerce president

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thomas Donohue , President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce takes his seat after shaking hands with Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz in Havana, Cuba, January 13, 2017. Thomas Donohue , President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce speaks with Vice President of Cuba's Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz in Havana, Cuba, January 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) 10 hr Lixy9187 39
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Fri Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Fri Jodie Tatum 3
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC