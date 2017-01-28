Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to com...

Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate national hero

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cuban President Raul Castro on Friday night led the traditional "March of Torches" to mark the 164th anniversary of the birth of the Caribbean island's national hero Jose Marti, and meanwhile to pay tribute to late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. At the University of Havana, over 30,000 young Cubans gathered to remember the Cuban independence hero Marti as well as Castro, who launched the commemorative march 64 years ago when he was a college student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) 6 hr Marie 20,093
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 8 hr WelbyMD 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC