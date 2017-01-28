Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate national hero
Cuban President Raul Castro on Friday night led the traditional "March of Torches" to mark the 164th anniversary of the birth of the Caribbean island's national hero Jose Marti, and meanwhile to pay tribute to late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. At the University of Havana, over 30,000 young Cubans gathered to remember the Cuban independence hero Marti as well as Castro, who launched the commemorative march 64 years ago when he was a college student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Marie
|20,093
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|8 hr
|WelbyMD
|36
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC