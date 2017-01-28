Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate national hero

Cuban President Raul Castro on Friday night led the traditional "March of Torches" to mark the 164th anniversary of the birth of the Caribbean island's national hero Jose Marti, and meanwhile to pay tribute to late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. At the University of Havana, over 30,000 young Cubans gathered to remember the Cuban independence hero Marti as well as Castro, who launched the commemorative march 64 years ago when he was a college student.

