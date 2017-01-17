Cuba's flagship contemporary dance company to open 40th tour in Nottingham
Cuba's flagship contemporary dance company, Danza ContemporA nea de Cuba, will open their 40th tour at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham in February. Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa tells Diane Parkes what to expect Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa has worked with top dance companies across the globe - and yet she says there is something special about Danza ContemporA nea de Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Mon
|New Resident
|36
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC