Cuba's 'civil society' is as phony as Obama's policy
President Obama's Cuba policy has been a boon for the apartheid Castro regime, throwing the corrupt dictatorship a lifeline just as it had finished sucking all the blood it could out of Venezuela. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the president and the White House from continuing to tout how their policy is "helping" Cuba's civil society.
