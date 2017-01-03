Cuba's apartheid dictatorship facing ...

Cuba's apartheid dictatorship facing Trump crackdown after...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

When President Obama instituted his new Cuba policy in December of 2014, the action provided the Castro dictatorship with a legitimacy and an empowerment it had never had before. From one day to the next, U.S. policy went from supporting Cuba's brave pro-democracy and human rights activists to abandoning them and instead providing full-blown support and backing to the apartheid Castro regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... 10 hr Orisha 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Dec 29 Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC