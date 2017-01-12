Cubans sold everything to reach US, n...

Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundreds stranded

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hundreds of Cubans who sold their homes and belongings in pursuit of an American dream that now lays in tatters were stranded in Central America and Mexico on Friday after Washington abruptly ended a lenient immigration policy. FILE PHOTO: Cuban migrants cross the border into El Paso, Texas, after arriving on a plane from Panama to Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, May 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 10 hr Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... 10 hr Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) 10 hr Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,748 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC