Cubans found at lighthouse in legal limbo after 6 months at Guantanamo Navy base

They crossed the Florida Straits six months ago and, in a desperate act, sought refuge on the American Shoal Lighthouse off the Florida Keys to avoid being repatriated to Cuba. Later, a bottle with a handwritten message inside that was thrown overboard and plucked out of the sea by a fisherman, drew international attention to the rafters' plight aboard the Coast Guard cutter that was ferrying them.

Chicago, IL

