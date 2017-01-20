Cuban troopsa bizarre chant: Wea ll make Obama a a hat out of bullets to the heada
In a particularly absurd display of military might and tropical folklore, RaAol Castro presided over a military parade in Havana on Monday to honor his dead brother and mark the 58th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. But instead of railing against the Republican winner of the U.S. presidential election, who has already taunted and threatened the Cuban government with his infamous tweets, the theme was anti-Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|16 min
|U S MALE
|25
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|26 min
|Cherokeepato
|3
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|21 hr
|Cherokiito pingu
|2
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC