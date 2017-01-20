Cuban troopsa bizarre chant: Wea ll make Obama a a hat out of bullets to the heada

In a particularly absurd display of military might and tropical folklore, RaAol Castro presided over a military parade in Havana on Monday to honor his dead brother and mark the 58th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. But instead of railing against the Republican winner of the U.S. presidential election, who has already taunted and threatened the Cuban government with his infamous tweets, the theme was anti-Obama.

