Cuban port delegation to seek deals i...

Cuban port delegation to seek deals in Tampa, along Gulf Coast

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A delegation of government officials and port leaders from Cuba will soon begin a tour of maritime centers along the U.S. Gulf Coast that includes a visit to Tampa on Feb. 1 and 2. The delegation hopes to establish and strengthen relationships and discuss business opportunities, said Pat Younger, executive director of the Texas-based Gulf Ports Association of the Americas, said. "The Cubans have wanted to come to the U.S. to talk with the ports for quite a while," said Younger, who will meet with the delegation in Tampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 10 hr Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... 10 hr Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) 10 hr Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed TrutherBirther 33
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,748 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC