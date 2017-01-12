Cuban port delegation to seek deals in Tampa, along Gulf Coast
A delegation of government officials and port leaders from Cuba will soon begin a tour of maritime centers along the U.S. Gulf Coast that includes a visit to Tampa on Feb. 1 and 2. The delegation hopes to establish and strengthen relationships and discuss business opportunities, said Pat Younger, executive director of the Texas-based Gulf Ports Association of the Americas, said. "The Cubans have wanted to come to the U.S. to talk with the ports for quite a while," said Younger, who will meet with the delegation in Tampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|10 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|10 hr
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|TrutherBirther
|33
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC