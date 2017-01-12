Cuban port delegation to seek deals in Tampa, along Gulf Coast

A delegation of government officials and port leaders from Cuba will soon begin a tour of maritime centers along the U.S. Gulf Coast that includes a visit to Tampa on Feb. 1 and 2. The delegation hopes to establish and strengthen relationships and discuss business opportunities, said Pat Younger, executive director of the Texas-based Gulf Ports Association of the Americas, said. "The Cubans have wanted to come to the U.S. to talk with the ports for quite a while," said Younger, who will meet with the delegation in Tampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.