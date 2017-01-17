Cuban musical group Septeto Santiaguero to play Saturday in Little Havana

Miami Dade College welcomes the Cuban musical group Septeto Santiaguero at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. "What better way to bring back the series than with this historic band, indulging us with their rich musical tradition that has influenced so many in this community," says Jessica Gloria, manager of the Koubek Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.