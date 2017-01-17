Cuban musical group Septeto Santiague...

Cuban musical group Septeto Santiaguero to play Saturday in Little Havana

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami Dade College welcomes the Cuban musical group Septeto Santiaguero at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. "What better way to bring back the series than with this historic band, indulging us with their rich musical tradition that has influenced so many in this community," says Jessica Gloria, manager of the Koubek Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Were just afraid 37
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC