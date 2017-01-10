Cuban LGBT activists who criticized the apartheid regime denied permission to leave the island

While the media is busy touting the apartheid Castro regime's promotion of LGBT rights in Cuba and American academia falls all over itself for Mariela Castro, the Cuban dictator's privileged and elitist daughter, the island's LGBT activists continue to be the victims of repression and persecution. In Cuba the right of the dictatorship to remain in power in perpetuity is the only "right" recognized.

